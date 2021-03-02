Online Gambling, Sports Betting Nearing Approval For Mohegan Sun

Lawmakers have struck a deal with Mohegan Sun to bring online and sports betting to the casino located in Uncasville, Connecticut.

According to reports, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office has reached an agreement with casino officials to expand gambling efforts in Connecticut in a deal that is expected to be signed on Tuesday, March 2.

“It is our goal to have an agreement of both tribal nations and the state of Connecticut to present to the General Assembly, particularly this committee of cognizance, in the very near future,” Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said to the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees gambling.

Other parts of the deal still being discussed include online lottery and online keno, though officials have reportedly said they are on the “one-inch line.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

