Duo Facing Charges After Being Accused Of Having Sex In CT Park

A couple is facing charges for allegedly having sex in the parking lot of a Connecticut park.

Officers from the Milford Police Department responded to Eisenhower Park on North Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, where there was reports of “suspicious activity.”

“The investigation led to the arrests of Milford residents Frank Steele, 39, and Danielle Dionne, 29, who are accused of engaging in sexual activity in a vehicle in the parking lot,” police said.

Both Steele and Dionne, who share a Columbia Drive residence, were charged with public indecency and breach of peace. Each was released following their arrest and are scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, April 21 to respond to the charges.

