COVID-19: State's Reversal On Hair Salon Reopenings Sparks Backlash

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s 180-degree turn on allowing hair salon and barbershops to open during Phase 1 of the state’s reopening of the economy has drawn the ire of some of those business owners who have taken painstaking measures to prepare to open their doors.

Hair salons and barbershops had been slated to open alongside other businesses during phase one of Connecticut’s reopening, which began on Wednesday, May 20. However, earlier this week, Lamont announced that those openings would be delayed, likely until Monday, June 1.

The decision did not well with some salon owners, who gathered in New Haven to protest the decision, noting that they were given guidelines by the state that were then altered days before the reopening.

Some salon owners said they’ve had to rebook hundreds of appointments, with uncertainty still in the air over when they will officially be allowed to reopen.

According to reports, some salon owners said they spent thousands of dollars to get their salons and barbershops ready, making improvements and getting their locations ready with new protective equipment as they prepare for the “new normal” while the state starts recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For salons, they must adhere to certain guidelines laid out by the state when they are allowed to reopen:

Maximum 50 percent capacity;

Appointments only;

Waiting rooms closed;

Work stations must be six feet apart;

Physical barriers where possible;

Contactless payments;

Tools soaked in disinfectant between clients;

Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes at entrance points;

High-contact areas and bathrooms cleaned frequently;

Must limit conversation where possible;

Employees have to wear face masks and face shields or eye protection;

Employees have to provide clean smock for each customer;

Customers have to wear face masks or cloth face coverings;

Increased ventilation and airflow where possible.

Before reopening, hair salons and barbershops will also be required to appoint a program administrator who is accountable for enforcing new COVID-19 rules, train staff on proper social distancing protocols, and develop a cleaning plan to "ensure it is clear which employees are responsible for implementing the plans."

There have been a total of 38,430 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since the outbreak began, resulting in 3,472 deaths. There have been 14,522 COVID-19 cases in Fairfield County and 1,290 in Litchfield County. According to the state, 914 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in state hospitals.

