COVID-19: Positivity Rate Down; Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Rundown Of Cases, Deaths

The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel could be in sight in Connecticut as the state starts plateauing from the post-holiday surge of newly confirmed infections, though hospitalizations remain on the rise.

After spiking up near 25 percent, the positive daily COVID-19 infection rate was down to 21.24 percent, according to the Department of Public Health's latest update on Wednesday, Jan. 12, down from 23.85 percent the previous day.

In total, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 34,460 COVID-19 tests were administered, which resulted in 7,318 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Nineteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated for the virus rose up to 1,939, the majority of whom are not fully vaccinated.

According to state health officials, of the 1,939 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,324 (68.3 percent) have not completed their vaccination series.

Officials said that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 13.95 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 619,185 cases since March 2020, including more than 9,000 fatal infections.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Jan. 12:

Fairfield: 171,407 (2,414 deaths);

New Haven: 161,272 (2,429);

Hartford: 148,368 (2,760);

New London: 42,826 (541);

Litchfield: 26,290 (381);

Middlesex: 22,036 (430);

Windham: 20,611 (258);

Tolland: 16,761 (219).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

