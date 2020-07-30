COVID-19: List Of Hand Sanitizers To Avoid Now Nears 90, FDA Says In New Warning

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list has now grown to nearly 90 products being recalled.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when ingested or absorbed through the skin, according to FDA said.

The agency said it's aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.

The FDA advises consumers not to use hand sanitizers listed below, or products with the names or NDC numbers.

This is the latest, updated list of potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA.

