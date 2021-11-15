Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Breakdown Of New Cases By County

Zak Failla
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 data in Connecticut
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 data in Connecticut Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatthewWaffleHouse

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is back above 225 as the state saw a slight surge of new cases over the weekend.

Since Friday, Nov. 12, Connecticut conducted 75,526 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 2,179 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 2,89 percent positive infection rate, up from the previous data released by the state Department of Health.

Thirteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated rose back up to 238 after it dipped below 200 for several days earlier this month.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 12.09 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 409,929 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Monday, Nov. 15:

  • Fairfield: 113,415 (12,023 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 106,748 (12,489);
  • Hartford: 100,069 (11,222);
  • New London: 28,097 (10,594);
  • Litchfield: 17,543 (9,728);
  • Middlesex: 15,162 (9,334);
  • Windham: 13,786 (11,805);
  • Tolland: 11,556 (7,667).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

