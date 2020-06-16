COVID-19: Here's What To Expect As CT Shifts To Phase 2 Of Reopening

Upwards of 95 percent of Connecticut’s economy will be opening up this week as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When Connecticut enters Phase 2 of its economic reopening on Wednesday, June 17, the majority of businesses statewide will be permitted to open up shop, though there will be strict restrictions put in place.

Rules include specific information about physical distancing, facility capacity, sanitizing and disinfecting standards, personal protective equipment for employees, staggered scheduling, new training on safety, and face coverings must be worn by workers and patrons.

Business sectors set to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks;

Hotels;

Indoor dining;

Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums;

Indoor recreation (bowling, movie theaters, etc.);

Libraries;

Outdoor events;

Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.);

Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.).

At some businesses, plexiglass barriers will be installed to ensure social distancing, and business owners will be tasked with following the guidelines set forth by state health officials and Gov. Ned Lamont.

Businesses planning to open during Phase 2 on June 17 will have to visit the state’s certification website to ensure that they are in compliance with state mandates.

According to the Connecticut Department of Health, 354,445 Connecticut residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 45,235 testing positive. There have been 4,204 COVID-19 fatalities, while 203 remain hospitalized with the virus.

