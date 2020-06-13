COVID-19: Gyms, Fitness Centers To Reopen As CT Nears Phase 2

Gyms and fitness centers in Connecticut are among the non-essential businesses that have been given the green light to reopen as the state nears Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

As of Wednesday, June 17, Connecticut will open up approximately 95 percent of the state’s economy, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Other industries on track to reopen on June 17 including indoor restaurants, nail salons, hotels, and amusement parks, though they will be under strict restrictions set forth by the state.

The protocols were developed by Lamont, his administration, and the Department of Economic and Community Development, in consultation with legislators and recommendations made by the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

When gym and fitness centers reopen:

Buildings can only reach 50 percent capacity;

Face coverings should be worn by patrons, who must maintain six feet apart;

Those who cannot wear a mask must maintain at least 12 feet of social distance;

Ventilation rates should be increased when possible, while attempting to circulate as much outside air as possible;

Equipment and the layout of gyms should maximize social distancing opportunities;

Employees should sanitize and disinfect equipment frequently, while patrons are instructed to wipe down equipment after use, including free weights;

In locker rooms, every other or third locker should be disabled to ensure social distancing;

Common areas such as break rooms where customers or employees may congregate will be temporarily closed;

Sales of food and drink will be limited to prepackaged items.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.