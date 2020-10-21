Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positivity Rate; Rundown Of New Cases By County, Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The latest breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Connecticut as of Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The latest breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Connecticut as of Wednesday, Oct. 21. Photo Credit: ct.gov

After seeing the COVID-19 positivity rate spike to 3 percent for the first time since the summer, the number of new cases is trending in the right direction.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reported that there were 15,846 COVID-19 tests administered statewide in the past 24 hours, with 416 (2.6 percent) coming back positive.

There are currently 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four, and there were either newly reported virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,067,516 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, with 62,261 confirmed cases and 2,610 probable cases. There have been a total of 4,567 fatalities since March.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county as of Oct. 20:

  • Fairfield: 21,014 confirmed (884 probable);’
  • Hartford: 16,051 confirmed (744 probable);
  • New Haven: 15,305 confirmed (571 probable);
  • New London: 3,238 confirmed (91 probable);
  • Litchfield: 1,971 confirmed (93 probable);
  • Middlesex: 1,758 confirmed (80 probable);
  • Tolland: 1,517 confirmed (121 probable);
  • Windham: 1,263 confirmed (17 probable).

For the latest breakdown by town, click here and scroll down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.