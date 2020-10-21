COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positivity Rate; Rundown Of New Cases By County, Town

After seeing the COVID-19 positivity rate spike to 3 percent for the first time since the summer, the number of new cases is trending in the right direction.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reported that there were 15,846 COVID-19 tests administered statewide in the past 24 hours, with 416 (2.6 percent) coming back positive.
- Earlier story - COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Hits 3 Percent For First Time Since June; New Breakdown Of Cases
There are currently 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four, and there were either newly reported virus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,067,516 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, with 62,261 confirmed cases and 2,610 probable cases. There have been a total of 4,567 fatalities since March.
A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county as of Oct. 20:
- Fairfield: 21,014 confirmed (884 probable);’
- Hartford: 16,051 confirmed (744 probable);
- New Haven: 15,305 confirmed (571 probable);
- New London: 3,238 confirmed (91 probable);
- Litchfield: 1,971 confirmed (93 probable);
- Middlesex: 1,758 confirmed (80 probable);
- Tolland: 1,517 confirmed (121 probable);
- Windham: 1,263 confirmed (17 probable).
