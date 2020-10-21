COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positivity Rate; Rundown Of New Cases By County, Town

After seeing the COVID-19 positivity rate spike to 3 percent for the first time since the summer, the number of new cases is trending in the right direction.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reported that there were 15,846 COVID-19 tests administered statewide in the past 24 hours, with 416 (2.6 percent) coming back positive.

There are currently 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four, and there were either newly reported virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,067,516 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, with 62,261 confirmed cases and 2,610 probable cases. There have been a total of 4,567 fatalities since March.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county as of Oct. 20:

Fairfield: 21,014 confirmed (884 probable);’

Hartford: 16,051 confirmed (744 probable);

New Haven: 15,305 confirmed (571 probable);

New London: 3,238 confirmed (91 probable);

Litchfield: 1,971 confirmed (93 probable);

Middlesex: 1,758 confirmed (80 probable);

Tolland: 1,517 confirmed (121 probable);

Windham: 1,263 confirmed (17 probable).

For the latest breakdown by town, click here and scroll down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.