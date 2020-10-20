Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Discourages Non-Essential Travel To, From NJ, CT; Adds Two States To Advisory
News

COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Hits 3 Percent For First Time Since June; New Breakdown Of Cases

The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positivity rate in Connecticut residents being tested for COVID-19 has spiked to its highest figure since the mid-summer. 

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday, Oct. 20 that there were 14,653 new COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 434 positive tests.

The 3 percent positive infection rate is the highest recorded number since June. 

Last week, the number was hovering closer to 2.5 percent. Nationally, the infection rate is slightly above 5 percent.

"We haven't had a 3 percent infection rate ... 3 percent of all people tested testing positive, going back to June," Lamont said during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

There are currently 217 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 22 from the previous day. There were five new virus-related deaths.

"I just urge each and every one of you, when you see these sobering numbers on the infection rate and the hospitalizations, be careful, stay disciplined, hang with us a little bit longer," Lamont added. "We are going to get through this. We're going to get through it together." 

Since the pandemic began, more than two million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, with 64,455 positive cases confirmed, and 2,592 probable cases reported. There have been 4,559 virus-related deaths statewide.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county as of Oct. 20:

  • Fairfield: 20,873 confirmed (881 probable);
  • Hartford: 15,975 confirmed (742 probable);
  • New Haven: 15,225 confirmed (567 probable);
  • New London: 3,191 confirmed (89 probable);
  • Litchfield: 1,958 confirmed (93 probable);
  • Middlesex: 1,752 confirmed (78 probable);
  • Tolland: 1,498 confirmed (119 probable);
  • Windham: 1,257 confirmed (15 probable).

For the latest breakdown by town, click here and scroll down.

