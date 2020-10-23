COVID-19: First Selectman In Fairfield County Self-Quarantines After Exposure

A town leader in Fairfield County will remain in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days following direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, town officials announced.

Marpe reportedly came into contact with the individual on Sunday, Oct. 18. He will stay quarantined unless he receives a negative COVID-19 test.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines and medical advice, he is self-isolating and is awaiting COVID-19 test results,” officials announced. “In an abundance of caution, Mr. Marpe is currently advising all individuals with whom he came into contact of the situation, and he is taking the proper precautions.”

According to Mark Cooper, director of the Westport Weston Health District, Marpe, “does not appear to have exposed anyone.”

“If any symptoms are to develop or his test result is positive, the WWHD will commence contact tracing to know who he has been in close contact with since Sunday or during the preceding 48 hours of either when he was tested, or when the first symptoms present themselves,” he stated.

Marpe isn’t the first elected official in Fairfield County to contract the virus. Earlier this year, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi also tested positive for the COVID-19 on two separate occasions.

