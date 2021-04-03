COVID-19: CT Ramps Up Vaccination Program; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Nearly 20 percent of adults in Connecticut have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as Connecticut approaches two million shots administered.

Out of 3.575 million Connecticut residents, 555,162 are partially vaccinated as of Friday, April 2, according to the Department of Health, while 743,564 are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,992,899 "needles have been put in arms" since the vaccination program began earlier this year.

Connecticut remains in the top three most vaccinated states in the country by population.

A breakdown of Connecticut residents who have received at least dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, by age group:

75+: 214,000;

65-74: 253,000;

55-64: 214,000;

44-54: 86,000;

35-44: 72,000;

25-34: 65,000;

16-24: 26,000.

There were 44,111 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Thursday, April 1, resulting in 1,542 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 3.5 percent positive infection rate, down from 4.45 percent the previous day.

Seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 499 still being treated for the virus, while four new fatalities brought the death toll to 7,904 statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 7.75 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 313,956 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 2:

Fairfield: 90,096;

New Haven: 81,318;

Hartford: 76,038;

New London: 20,759;

Litchfield: 12,995;

Middlesex: 11,611;

Windham: 8,899;

Tolland: 8,653;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

