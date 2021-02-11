COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Drops To Near 2 Percent; Latest Rundown Of Cases By Community

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has headed down toward 2 percent as the state continues recovering from the surge of new cases following holiday season gatherings and celebrations.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 43,240 COVID-19 tests administered in the state on Wednesday, Feb. 10, resulting in 1,003 newly confirmed cases.

The 2.32 percent infection rate is the lowest in Connecticut since before Thanksgiving.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 7,354 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Lamont said that 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 731 still being treated. There have now been a total of 266,499 COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide since March out of 6.16 million tested.

Connecticut continues leading the way in rolling out the vaccine, with a total of 417,644 first doses and 162,788 second doses (580,432) administered. The state ranks fourth in the country in administering COVID-19 shots.

A total of 61 percent of Connecticut's population over the age of 75 have been vaccinated, along with 13 percent of its population between the ages of 65 and 74.

Lamont said that the state is receiving 69,000 first doses next week for more than 300,000 Connecticut residents who will be newly eligible.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Feb. 11:

Fairfield: 76,010;

New Haven: 67,075;

Hartford: 66,945;

New London: 18,070;

Litchfield: 10,529;

Middlesex: 9,785;

Windham: 8,796;

Tolland: 7,386;

Unknown: 900.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

