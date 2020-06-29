Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: CT One Of Two States To See Drop In Cases Compared To Last Week

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Health

As the rest of the country continues to see spikes in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after reopening their economies, Connecticut was one of just two states in the nation to see a decline in new cases last week.

Connecticut and Rhode Island were the only two states in the country that reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases compared to last week.

The latest COVID-19 statistics from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont found that 9,077 tests were performed over the weekend, with just 97 (1.1 percent) coming back positive. Hospitalizations have also decreased to 103 and only five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Since the outbreak began in mid-March, there have been 436,644 COVID-19 tests reported, with 46,303 coming back positive, according to the Department of Health's latest data. There have been a total of 4,316 deaths tied to the virus.

In Fairfield County, there have been 15,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 638 probable cases. There have been 1,070 COVID-deaths, with 305 probable deaths caused by the virus. 

In Litchfield County, there have been 1,419 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.