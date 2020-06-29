COVID-19: CT One Of Two States To See Drop In Cases Compared To Last Week

As the rest of the country continues to see spikes in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after reopening their economies, Connecticut was one of just two states in the nation to see a decline in new cases last week.

Connecticut and Rhode Island were the only two states in the country that reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases compared to last week.

The latest COVID-19 statistics from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont found that 9,077 tests were performed over the weekend, with just 97 (1.1 percent) coming back positive. Hospitalizations have also decreased to 103 and only five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Since the outbreak began in mid-March, there have been 436,644 COVID-19 tests reported, with 46,303 coming back positive, according to the Department of Health's latest data. There have been a total of 4,316 deaths tied to the virus.

In Fairfield County, there have been 15,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 638 probable cases. There have been 1,070 COVID-deaths, with 305 probable deaths caused by the virus.

In Litchfield County, there have been 1,419 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths.

