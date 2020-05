With Phase 1 of Connecticut's business reopening process now underway, the state has issued guidelines for dentist offices that are back in business.

Those offices will be required to screen employees and patients for COVID-19 related symptoms, including fever, prior to appointments.

They must also provide N95 respirator masks, gloves and gowns for dental hygienists and dentists.

To read the guidelines, click here.

