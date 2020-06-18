COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Fall Below 200 Statewide After Peaking At 2,000

The number of people hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut has dropped to below 200 after peaking at nearly 2,000 two months ago.

As of Wednesday, June 17, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that a total of 186 people were hospitalized from the virus, after peaking at 1,972 on Wednesday, April 22.

Of the 186 people hospitalized, 68 were in Fairfield County, while five were in Litchfield County.

Statewide, 365,916 Connecticut residents have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March. There have been a total of 45,429 positive COVID-19 cases, with 15,757 in Fairfield County and 1,382 in Litchfield County.

There have been a total of 4,219 COVID-related deaths, according to the state Health Department.

Connecticut entered into Phase 2 of reopening the economy on Wednesday, with approximately 95 percent of businesses opening back up under certain restrictions and guidelines set by the state.

