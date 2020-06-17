Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Here's What To Know As CT Starts Phase 2 Of Reopening

Zak Failla
Hotels are among business sectors reopening in Phase 2. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Upwards of 95 percent of Connecticut’s economy is now open for business as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Connecticut enters Phase 2 of its economic reopening on Wednesday, June 17.

Now, the majority of businesses statewide will be permitted to open up shop, though there will be strict restrictions put in place.

Rules include specific information about physical distancing, facility capacity, sanitizing and disinfecting standards, personal protective equipment for employees, staggered scheduling, new training on safety, and face coverings must be worn by workers and patrons.

Business sectors reopening in Phase 2 include:

  • Amusement parks;
  • Hotels;
  • Indoor dining;
  • Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums;
  • Indoor recreation (bowling, movie theaters, etc.);
  • Libraries;
  • Outdoor events;
  • Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.);
  • Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.).

At some businesses, plexiglass barriers will be installed to ensure social distancing, and business owners will be tasked with following the guidelines set forth by state health officials and Gov. Ned Lamont.

