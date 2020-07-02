COVID-19: CT Ban On Tenant Evictions Extended

Renters in Connecticut were given relief by the state this week as the state extended the moratorium on evictions.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the ban on evictions - which was set to expire on Wednesday, July 1, will be extended through Saturday, Aug. 25, which coincides with the federal CARES Act.

According to reports, tens of thousands of people could be facing evictions in Connecticut due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has left millions across the country unemployed who now owe back rent.

Lamont also released a $33.3 million Housing Aid Package that includes rental assistance, eviction protections, and safeguards for undocumented families in Connecticut.

$10 million has been earmarked to pay landlords struggling with mortgages, $10 million for homeowners whose mortgages are not federally insured, $8 million for the homeless who need to rent new units, and $5 million to assist renters.

“Housing stability is critical to the health and wellbeing of Connecticut residents, and COVID has had a significant impact on the ability of many of our families to pay the costs of their housing and maintain that stability, Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

More funding for rental assistance is expected to be announced later this week, Lamont said.

“We know that some renters and homeowners are having a hard time paying the costs of their housing,” Lamont said on Monday, June 29. “It’s critical that we provide emergency help so that they can stay housed, and to support residential landlords, many of who are mom-and-pop small businesses themselves.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz added: “During the COVID-19 public health emergency, housing hardships have reached unprecedented heights,” she said.

“Too many families across our state have had difficulty paying their rent or mortgage due to job loss or decreases in wages. We need to do all that we can to ensure families have the assistance they need to stay in their homes.”

