Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: Connecticut Meets Two Criteria For May 20 Reopening Of Some Businesses

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
No. 1 and No. 5 have been met of the seven criteria for reopening some businesses on Wednesday, May 20. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
Having a 30-day supply of key PPE is an important part of the criteria. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Connecticut has met two of the seven criteria officials laid out as necessary for the Wednesday, May 20 reopening of some businesses shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

A 14-day decline in hospitalizations and sufficient capacity in the state’s hospital system are the two criteria that have been achieved. (For a list of the seven, see the first image above.)

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday afternoon, May 7 that the state is closing to meeting several of the others.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations related to the decreased again Thursday..

There are now 1,385 people currently hospitalized as of Thursday. That's a drop of 60 patients from a day before.

The number of cases went up to 31,784, an increase of 789, and there were 79 new COVID deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 2,797.

A total of 116,174 tests have been done, with 4,727 being completed since Wednesday, May 6.

For detailed information, including the latest number of cases by city and town, click here and scroll down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.