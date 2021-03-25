COVID-19: Connecticut Accelerating Age-Based Vaccination Rollout To New Group

Citing the speed at which vaccinations have been administered to Connecticut residents, the state will be accelerating its COVID-19 vaccine program to include anyone 16 or older.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday, March 25 that beginning on Thursday, April 1, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Connecticut residents 16 and older.

The original plan called for that age group to begin eligibility as of Monday, April 5.

Connecticut has been among the quickest to roll out the vaccine, with 31.1 percent of the state’s population already having received a first dose, third behind only New Mexico (3.37 percent), and Alaska (31.9 percent).

The national average is 25.7 percent of states' populations.

Lamont said: “The speed at which Connecticut's vaccine providers have been getting doses out is enabling us to accelerate our vaccine program even further.”

In Connecticut, a total of 1,101,821 first COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 619,154 fully vaccinated as of Thursday, March 25.

The Department of Health said that 80 percent of the state’s population over the age of 75 have been vaccinated, and 38 percent of all adults 16 and up have received at least a first dose.

“In addition to allowing us to open up access to everyone sooner, our strategy to prioritize those most at risk based on age has contributed to a more rapid decline in people dying from COVID compared to our neighboring states,” Lamont added.

Acting Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford made note that residents still have to remain vigilant and that the virus is still a threat to the public.

“As we continue to focus on equity in our vaccination program, this more rapid expansion to younger age groups will give vaccinators, and local health and community organizations even more flexibility to reach out and connect with our high-risk communities to improve access,” she stated

“As we approach opening our vaccine program to all individuals over the age of 16, it remains important that everyone continues to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hand hygiene, and isolate and get tested if sick.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.