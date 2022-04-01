COVID-19: CDC Shortens Waiting Period For Pfizer Booster Shots

Americans who received the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can now get a booster shot in a shorter timeframe than originally recommended, according to federal health officials who passed a pair of measures to make the vaccine more readily available.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4 that booster shots should be made available five months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, down from the original recommendation of at least six months.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine must still wait at least six months after their second dose before getting a booster, while anyone who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab will have to wait at least two months before getting a booster.

Additionally, the CDC is also recommending that children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have moderate or severely compromised immune systems receive a third shot as part of their primary vaccination series four weeks after their second dose.

“Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Moving forward, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee has a meeting scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to evaluate the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) latest recommendation to distribute boosters to all adolescents ages 12 through 15.

"Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind," FDA acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"With the current wave of the Omicron variant, it's critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask-wearing, and social distancing in order to effectively fight COVID-19."

