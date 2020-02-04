COVID-19: 4-CT, Newly Formed Charitable Organization, Raises $10M From Donors

A group of Connecticut-based philanthropists has established a charitable organization to raise new support for the state’s nonprofit organizations that are serving those impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The organization, called 4-ct.org, said it launched in recognition of the considerable demand on resources the public health emergency is having on nearly every aspect of life across the state.

It already raised $10 million prior to its announced launch on Wednesday, April 1.

The Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection – also known as 4-CT – is an independent, 501(c)3 organization with the mission of bolstering the resources available to support the state’s frontline providers who are serving all areas impacted by the crisis. 4-CT will provide financial support to ensure their services can meet increased demand and make a positive impact.

The charity said the $10 million came from generous Connecticut donors and that it's seeking "to significantly increase these efforts in the coming weeks and months to further support to the state’s nonprofit community."

Gov. Ned Lamont said the creation of this charity is an example of Connecticut ingenuity and generosity and applauded the efforts of those who sought to bring it to fruition.

“I’m grateful to our community foundations, United Ways and the individual donors who support the work of nonprofits that provide critical services across our state every day, and during this crisis," he said.

"4-CT will expand the ranks of these philanthropic partners supporting the nonprofits on the frontlines.

"It is incredible how quickly the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted our state and brought nearly every normal, daily function of our lives to a halt – and the effects are stretching thin the critical services on which so many in Connecticut rely.

“From the working parents who depend on child care so they can earn a living, to the health clinics that are providing critical care – including mental health and addiction services – to those in need, to the education providers that are training our next generation of health care workers, this crisis is felt statewide.

Lamont also touted the strong response across the state to the call for volunteers.

“We’ve had 1,000 medical volunteers – including retired nurses and doctors – sign up to help us battle COVID-19," he said. "Our hospitals need critical care nurses and respiratory therapists, above all, and these volunteers are helping fill those vital positions.

The founders of 4-CT are Don Kendall who will serve as its CEO, and Ted Yang, who will serve as COO. Yang is also president of Daily Voice.

“The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and requires many different groups to come together,” Kendall and Yang said in a joint statement. “We are humbled by this opportunity to be of service to our state by providing a valuable connection between donors and important statewide projects that will help those in need.”

As part of its efforts, 4-CT has launched the 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

The fund is soliciting donations from individuals and intuitional funders across the state. 4-CT has already assisted with several projects that are being funded by Raj and Indra Nooyi and other leading philanthropists.

The 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund will enhance the philanthropic response to the imminent needs throughout Connecticut, and will help to amplify the impact of several of the other COVID-19-related funds that the state’s local community foundations have created.”

To make a donation to 4-ct.org, visit here.

