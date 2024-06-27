Partly Cloudy 82°

Gift That Keeps Giving: Lucky For Life Ticket Worth $25K Sold At This New Milford Supermarket

A lucky shopper at a Connecticut supermarket walked away with much more than groceries, lottery officials announced. 

The second-prize ticket was bought at the Big Y supermarket in New Milford on Kent Road. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
A second-prize-winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold in Litchfield County for the drawing on Sunday, June 23 at the Big Y supermarket in New Milford at 1 Kent Rd., according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. 

The winning numbers were 3-5-23-43-46. 

The winner will now receive "For Life" prizes for the rest of their life, lottery officials said, adding that at a minimum, 20 years of payments are guaranteed but that payments could last much longer depending on their lifespan. 

If the winner chooses the annuity second-prize option, they are guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 before tax withholdings. However, the second-prize "cash option" is $390,000, officials added. 

If you want to try your own luck, Lucky for Life drawings are held every night at around 10:30 p.m., with tickets costing $2 each.

