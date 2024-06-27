Gift That Keeps Giving: Lucky For Life Ticket Worth $25K Sold At This New Milford Supermarket

A second-prize-winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold in Litchfield County for the drawing on Sunday, June 23 at the Big Y supermarket in New Milford at 1 Kent Rd., according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The winning numbers were 3-5-23-43-46.

The winner will now receive "For Life" prizes for the rest of their life, lottery officials said, adding that at a minimum, 20 years of payments are guaranteed but that payments could last much longer depending on their lifespan.

If the winner chooses the annuity second-prize option, they are guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 before tax withholdings. However, the second-prize "cash option" is $390,000, officials added.

If you want to try your own luck, Lucky for Life drawings are held every night at around 10:30 p.m., with tickets costing $2 each.

