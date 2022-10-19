Black Bear That Attacked 10-Year-Old Morris Boy Tested For Rabies

A bear that attacked a 10-year-old Connecticut boy has been tested for rabies as a precaution.

The bear attacked the boy in Litchfield County on Sunday, Oct. 16, in his grandparent's yard in Morris.

Following the attack, which left the boy with non-life-threatening injuries including claw marks on his back and injuries to his leg, was euthanized shortly after the attack.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the black bear was tested for rabies and the test has come back negative.

The bear attacked the boy while he was playing in the yard by grabbing him by the leg in an effort to drag him off.

The boy's grandfather, who was in a wheelchair, threw a metal pipe at the bear, who then came back after the boy until a neighbor came to the rescue by throwing additional pieces of pipe and yelling.

The bear returned a short time later and attempted to come into the grandparent's home.

