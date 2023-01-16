500 Gallons Of Cooking Oil Stolen From Restaurant: NY Duo Nabbed In Harwinton, Police Say

Two New York men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 500 gallons of used cooking oil at a Connecticut restaurant.

The men, both from Westchester County, were stopped in Litchfield County in Harwinton around 5:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to Connecticut State Police, the duo, identified as Yonkers residents Jeyson Santiago, age 25, and Isaac Then, age 25, were stopped after troopers received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant in Harwinton.

Troopers located the vehicle fleeing the scene, but were able to stop it on Route 8. Troopers determined that the two men had allegedly stolen 500 gallons of used cooking oil. Both men were arrested, state police said.

"These kinds of thefts are becoming more common due to the rise in gasoline and home heating oil costs," said the state police. "A restaurant's used cooking oil can be converted to biodiesel, an alternative to petroleum diesel, and can be used for transportation fuel and heating. They can get top dollar on the black market for used oil."

Jeyson Santiago was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy

Isaac Then, the driver, was charged with:

Speeding

Disobeying signal of officer

Driving without a license

Crimina trespass

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy

Both men were held on a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 13.

