Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

New Update: No Charges Filed After 11-Year-Old Hit By Car In Watertown, Police Say

Authorities have released more details about an incident involving an 11-year-old girl being hit by a vehicle right after she was dropped off by a school bus in Connecticut. 

The girl was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Buckingham Street and Cummings Avenue in Watertown, police said.
The girl was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Buckingham Street and Cummings Avenue in Watertown, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Litchfield County on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 3 p.m., when an 11-year-old girl was hit by a white Chevrolet Trax SUV traveling south while trying to cross Buckingham Street in Watertown at an area without a crosswalk near Cummings Avenue, according to Watertown Police. 

The girl, a student at Swift Middle School whose name was not released by authorities, had just been dropped off by a school bus before trying to cross the road, the department added. 

She was later taken to Waterbury Hospital after the crash and has since been released. 

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax is cooperating with the investigation, police said, also adding that no charges have yet been filed. 

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE