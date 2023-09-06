11-Year-Old Girl Hit By Car After Getting Dropped Off By School Bus In Watertown: Police

The incident happened in Litchfield County on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 3 p.m., when Watertown Police responded to the area of Buckingham Street and Cummings Avenue after receiving a report of a girl being hit by a car.

According to the department, arriving officers found that the girl had just been dropped off by a school bus. After the bus drove away, the girl tried crossing Buckingham Street when she was hit by the car.

She was then taken to a hospital by ambulance with "undetermined injuries," police said, also adding that the driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene.

The incident is now under investigation. Buckingham Street has been temporarily closed between Booth Avenue and Carter Street, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

