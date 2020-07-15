Despite being stuck inside for months during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many in Connecticut still plan on staying local this summer rather than taking a vacation.

A newly released survey of 7,500 adults across the country found that 57 percent of respondents in the Nutmeg State are more likely to vacation locally in Connecticut rather than travel outside out of COVID-19 concerns.

The national average found that 55 percent will plan on staying local over the dog days of summer, with Utah leading the way in residents looking forward to having a "staycation" at 85 percent, while Mississippians (25 percent) are most eager to plan a getaway.

The survey cited Connecticut residents looking to avoid traveling by plane or in compact spaces to help curtail the spread of the virus, which is still rapidly spreading in more than half the country.

Of those polled, 18 percent believe the COVID-19 pandemic could help boost Connecticut’s local economy, while more than a quarter said they would be willing to pay more for accommodations if it meant lower occupancy to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

With millions finding themselves out of work during the pandemic, 71 percent of respondents proclaimed they could potentially skip a summer vacation altogether to help cut costs and save money.

“As it stands, smaller businesses – such as restaurants and those in the tourism industry – have suffered severely due to lockdown as they are less likely to have had financial backup systems in place than larger franchises,” pollsters said. “For many Americans, however, the economic strain caused by the pandemic means they have kicked their saving habits into gear in order to recover. “

“If you’re wondering ‘should I stay or should I go’ this summer, consider that a staycation can also be far less stressful than having to book flights,” MyBioSource, a biotechnological product distribution company said.

“In addition, traveling within your state means you will be saving more than you would by traveling further, and contributes positively to your local economy.”

