Fatal Crash: 44-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After SUV Slams Into Embankment In North Canaan

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1 in Litchfield County.

A 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound in North Canaan on Canaan Valley Road near Carlson Road when the SUV left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Connecticut State Police.

The operator of the Outlander, Hartford County resident Deane William Moores, age 44, of Plainville, succumbed to injuries he suffered, said police.

The crash is now under investigation.

