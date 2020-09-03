Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of CT Residents Who Think Employers Should Be Liable For Lawsuits

Christina Coulter
More than half of Connecticut residents feel that employers should be liable to pay compensation to employees that contract COVID-19 on the job.

The study was conducted by Jacoby & Meyers personal injury attorneys, and consists of responses from 5,650 employees across the country in August.

The only state with less regard for legal protections for businesses in relation to employees' COVID-19 contraction was West Virginia, with 74 percent of respondents advocating for compensation for employees that contracted the illness at work. 

Following closely behind Connecticut were Kentucky, with 53 percent of respondents calling for compensation for workers who contract the virus, and New York with 51 percent. 

At the opposite end of the spectrum, only 89 percent of polled South Dakotans felt that employers should be shielded from lawsuits from employees that contracted COVID-19 at work.

In Connecticut, according to the study, two-thirds of respondents would report a colleague for flouting social distancing measures, and 74 percent feel that their temperature data should be kept confidential. 

More than half felt that time spent taking COVID tests at external medical facilities should be paid. 

‘In the midst of a global pandemic, it is vitally important to know your rights – whether an employee, employer, or customer’ says a spokesperson for Jacoby & Meyers. ‘If you are concerned about potential violations, it could be beneficial to consult a lawyer or online resources about what legal options you may be entitled to.’

