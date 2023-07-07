19-Year-Old Dies After BMW Slams Into Pole In Salisbury: Police Investigating

The crash happened on Thursday, July 6 just before 6:30 p.m. in Salisbury, when a BMW traveling eastbound on Route 44 east of Twin Lakes Road lost control and collided with a utility pole in the right shoulder, according to state police.

Once first responders arrived, they found that the driver, a 19-year-old Falls Village resident, had suffered suspected minor injuries.

Crews also found that the passenger, 19-year-old Jason Titunik of Sarasota, Florida, was severely injured. Titunik was then taken to Sharon Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The BMW's driver was also taken to Sharon Hospital for treatment.

The crash now remains under investigation by state police. Any witnesses who have potential dash camera footage or may have seen the crash happen are asked to call Trooper Giannini at Troop B.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

