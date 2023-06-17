'You Are Dead': Manchester Man Posts Threatening Message To Lamont, Murphy, Police Say

Hartford County resident Sean Richard Palla, age 36, of Manchester, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, by Connecticut State Police for messages posted on Wednesday, May 24.

According to an arrest warrant, Palla, who used the username "tOpsecretalien" posted a message that read "Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD!" Along with @senchrismurphy.

The warrant said that although the account was private, investigators were able to determine who the account belonged to and made an emergency information request to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to gain the user's identity.

Within hours the company provided the information which revealed Palla as the sender along with his address and phone number, the warrant said.

The warrant said state police made contact with Palla immediately and during a conversation, he confirmed the account was his, that he had sole control of the account, and that he had not been hacked.

"Palla stated he has posted several comments on Governor Lamont's Instagram account, along with other public figures, due to his frustration with the Connecticut government," the warrant said.

Palla admitted to posting the comment and did so in an attempt to get the attention of public figures, the warrant states.

The warrant said when asked, Palla explained the phrase "Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD!" was referencing his belief that Governor Lamont is "Braindead" and has no idea what's happening within the State of Connecticut.

He also indicated he does not have any intention of causing harm to Gov. Lamont or Sen. Murphy, nor does he have the means to do so, the warrant said.

After the interview and background check, investigators charged Palla with harassment for "engaging in a manner likely to cause terror, intimidation, or alarm.

He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 14 in Hartford.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

