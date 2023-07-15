Woman Violently Carjacked With Gun To Her Head By 3 Men in Windsor Locks, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Thursday, July 13, in Windsor Locks.

According to Lt. Paul Cherniack of the Windsor Locks Police, the victim was on her way to the post office in her 2020 Infinity QX80 at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road when she was bumped from behind by possibly a blue Acura sedan.

The victim got out to inspect the damage and a Black man got out of the Acura, and she told him she was calling the police, Cherniack said. That's when two men with handguns grabbed the victim and dragged her back toward the Acura with a handgun placed at her temple and another at her left torso.

One of the men said,” If you scream, I’ll kill you." The third man then got into the driver's seat of the Infinity and all three fled toward Suffield in the Infinity, the Acura, and a white Honda Civic, leaving the victim distraught and stranded, Cherniack said.

The victim was then able to call police for help.

A variety of personal items and cash were in the stolen Infinity. A tracker was on-board the Infinity which was followed by the Windsor Locks police. The vehicle came to rest on Richards Street, in New Britain and was found unoccupied.

New Britain police recovered the vehicle which was towed back to Windsor Loks for evidentiary processing.

The victim did have a small laceration on the left temple but otherwise refused medical attention.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.