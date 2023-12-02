Woman Driving Drunk, Wrong Way Nabbed After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames In Manchester: Police

The incident happened in Hartford County just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on I-384 in Manchester.

Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford received multiple calls reporting a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers then received additional reports that the same vehicle was on fire in the left lane, prior to the Exit 1 entrance ramp to I-384 eastbound.

Responding troopers located the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and observed the operator to be outside of the vehicle.

Upon making contact with the operator, identified as California resident Peyton Nyemaster, age 28, of Pala in San Diego County, troopers observed that she was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, Connecticut State Police said.

Nyemaster reported no injuries and troopers determined that no other vehicles were involved.

During the on-scene investigation, Nyemaster was uncooperative with troopers and was subsequently taken into custody, according to police.

Nyemaster was then transported to Troop H in Hartford, where she agreed to participate in Standardized Filed Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard, said police.

Based upon the information obtained during this investigation, Nyemaster was processed and charged with the following violations:

Disorderly conduct

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Driving the wrong way on a limited access highway

Reckless driving

Nyemaster was unable to post her $5,000 cash/surety bond and was transferred to the custody of the CT Department of Corrections pending her scheduled arraignment at Manchester Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 4.

