Wethersfield High School Student Accused Of Bringing Airsoft Pistol, Knife To School

The incident took place in Hartford County on Monday, Jan. 8 at Wethersfield High School in Hartford.

According to Wethersfield Police, a school resource officer received information that a student at the high school brought a realistic airsoft pistol and knife to school.

The officer was able to locate the student and take possession of the items without incident, police said.

The student, who has not been named due to his age, was charged with carrying a facsimile firearm and breach of peace.

The student was turned over to their parents.

Police said there were no threats made and students were not in danger.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.