West Hartford Woman In Stolen Vehicle Rams Cruisers, Almost Hits Officer, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County on Tuesday, July 1 in the parking lot at 1428 Pleasant Valley Road in Manchester.

Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police said officers located a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen and was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Dick's Sports Goods several hours before.

Upon locating the stolen 2012 Nissan Altima taken from Hartford, several officers, who were in unmarked vehicles, approached the scene. As the officers exited their vehicles and identified themselves, Lisa French, age 51, of West Hartford, attempted to evade arrest by fleeing the scene, Shea said.

"In her desperate attempt to escape, she recklessly struck three Manchester Police Department vehicles and another vehicle in the parking lot, putting the safety of officers and the public at risk," Shea said.

During the incident, French narrowly missed striking an officer, he added.

The Nissan became disabled in the parking lot of Artisanal Burger Company and a witness reported seeing French and another woman running into the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1432 Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers converged on the building and were able to locate and take French into custody.

As a result of the investigation, French has been charged with the following:

Evading responsibility (4 counts)

Reckless driving

Theft of a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer

Criminal attempt/assault in the second degree

Criminal attempt/assault on public safety

Possession of narcotics

Reckless endangerment

French additionally had an active warrant for failure to appear which was served upon her arrest.

She is currently being held on a total $110,000 bond.

