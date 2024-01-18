Well-Loved Manchester Restaurant Announces Closure: 'We Will Miss You'

Lena's Italian Kitchen, located in Hartford County at 206 West Center St. (Route 502) in Manchester, announced on social media that it would be open for its last day of business on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The owners, who ran the restaurant for a decade after taking it over from the past managers, cited medical reasons as the explanation for the closure.

"Our family has thoroughly enjoyed serving our customers and making many new friends in the community over the last 10 years," the owners wrote in their closing announcement.

The eatery had been known for its grinders, which it claimed were the largest in Manchester.

The news garnered several comments from disappointed patrons.

"You have all done a wonderful job taking over from past owners," commented Estee C., who continued, "Prayers for health and very sad to see you close but know this is for best."

"Wwwhhhhaaattt..say it ain't so..I love this spot..it was my only mom and pop Italian spot that made me feel close to home since growing up in Italian family," wrote Mikey B.

Although the eatery will be shutting down, the owners said they valued the relationships they built while running the establishment.

"We wish everyone a safe and happy new year! We will miss you; please stay in touch," they wrote in their closing announcement.

