University Of Hartford Holding US Secret Service Recruitment: Here's Where, When

The department is holding a hiring event at the University of Hartford for students, and members of the public from Monday, Feb. 26 to Thursday, Feb. 29.

Applicants will be able to apply to be a US Secret Service special agent or Uniformed Division officer during the hiring event, said the Secret Service.

The event is open to students throughout Connecticut as well as the public. Applicants will have the ability to take part in a physical abilities fitness test, a written examination, a professional interview, and a security interview all within a few days.

“Thank you to the University of Hartford for being such an excellent partner and hosting this event,” said Patrick J. Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s New York Field Office. “This is not only an outstanding opportunity for anyone looking for an interesting and rewarding career, but the chance to start the hiring process.”

Kent McCarthy, a 1996 graduate of the college and Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Administration and Recruitment at the Secret Service’s New York Field Office is leading the event.

“We will do a portion of the hiring process right here on campus,” McCarthy said. “Typically, the testing and interview phase takes close to two months, but with this event, it’ll take about a week.”

As part of the STAR Program, college seniors must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and are eligible to apply to be a special agent as early as January 1 of their senior year.

Those interested in becoming a Uniformed Division officer must be at least 20 years of age and possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

All applicants should be in excellent physical shape, have good credit, and be able to pass a polygraph test.

“Our goal is that the applicants will make it through the steps prior to graduation – those selected will receive an offer from us and go through the training class, which could start as early as June,” McCarthy said.

For questions about the program, e-mail: career@hartford.edu or nyc.recruitment@usss.dhs.gov.

For more information about the hiring process and the jobs, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.