Two Dead Following Murder-Suicide At Hartford Apartment, Police Say

The two were found in a Hartford apartment around 7:15 p.m., Monday, July 24 at 70 Russ St.

Hartford Police patrol officers were dispatched to the apartment on a report of two dead gunshot victims.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, officers met concerned relatives, who responded to the apartment to conduct a well-being check and located the man and woman.

The pair, identified as 24-year-old Crystal Cooper and Irving Lollar, age 35, were both pronounced dead on the scene, Boisvert said.

An investigation revealed the two were in a domestic relationship and had recently moved into the apartment. Boisvert said at this time, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information should call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.