Trooper's Car Hit In Construction Zone On I-91 In Wethersfield

The Hartford County incident occurred on Tuesday, May 14 in Wethersfield.

At about 5:30 a.m. that morning, a Connecticut State Police car was in the left lane conducting traffic for a construction project on I-91 north near Exit 25.

The trooper’s car was fully stopped with the emergency lights on while transportation workers worked in the left lane when a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Joseph Fritz, allegedly rammed into the back of the vehicle.

Both Joseph and the officer, who was in the front seat of the police car, were transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Frtiz was charged with:

Following too close, resulting in an accident; and

Failure to obey the signal of an officer.

No other injuries were reported.

