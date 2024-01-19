Trio Nabbed For Narcotics Sale At New Britain Bus Station: Police

The Hartford County incident happened on Friday, Jan. 12 in the city of New Britain, according to Connecticut State Police.

At about 9 a.m. that day, troopers at the New Britain CTFastrak bus station allegedly observed what appeared to be hand-to-hand narcotics sales.

Three people, all from Hartford County, were caught at the scene, but additional suspects attempted to flee by getting on a bus and hiding the drugs.

A K-9 officer named General found that under the bus seats, the suspects had hidden:

16 bundles of suspected heroin or fentanyl;

17 oxycodone pills;

Narcotics paraphernalia; and

Over $400 in cash.

After General’s alleged findings, the three caught suspects – Sammy Lee Trimmier, age 40; Christopher Hicks, age 20; and Christian Ruben Garcia, age 28 – were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit sale of narcotic substance.

Garcia faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Hicks has an extra charge of conspiracy to violate conditions of release.

Trimmier, who was reportedly found to have a re-arrest warrant in their name, was charged with violation of conditions of release along with a charge each of sale of a narcotic substance and the possession of a controlled substance.

Each was scheduled to be arraigned at the New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.