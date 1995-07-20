Watch It! Permanent Traffic Changes To Take Effect As Route 44 Project in Hartford Nears End

Permanent changes to two streets in downtown Hartford go into effect Monday as the Albany Avenue (Route 44) Project winds to an end.

Starting on July 27 at 7 a.m.:

Magnolia Street will change to a one-way heading north from Homestead Avenue to Albany Avenue. There will be no directional changes on Magnolia Street north of Albany Avenue, according to an explanation of the traffic plan by project managers.

Irving Street will change directions to flow away from Albany Avenue. North of Albany Avenue, Irving Street will become a one-way heading north toward Mather Street. South of Albany Avenue, Irving Street will become a one-way heading south toward Homestead Avenue.

Meanwhile, curb installation started on Homestead Avenue on July 20, which lead to partial lane closures. Paving work is slated to continue, at night, throughout the week. The paving phase of Albany Avenue, Oakland Terrace, and Bedford Street began July 12.

Major construction for the $30 million state reconstruction project started in 2017. Safety upgrades to the area include 20 newly redesigned traffic signals, drainage improvements, curb extensions, and traffic calming measures. Roadway widening, intersection realignments, and new pavement are additional plan improvements. The project was paid for with federal (80 percent) and state (20 percent) taxpayer funds.

The project is slated to conclude in the fall.

