Glastonbury Blvd. Businesses To Stay Open During Major Roadwork - Starting Aug. 23

Kristin Palpini
Businesses will remain open. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Government of Ontario
Beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, a large-scale milling and repaving project will commence on Glastonbury Boulevard. And it will temporarily alter traffic. Photo Credit: Glastonbury Town Hall

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, a large-scale milling and repaving project will begin on Glastonbury Boulevard - a major commercial area.

Traffic will be temporarily altered, but officials are seeking to minimize issues. 

Businesses on Glastonbury Boulevard will remain open during roadwork. Businesses that stay open past 9 p.m. will still be accessible despite the construction, Glastonbury officials said. 

There will be three phases to the work.

Much of the milling work will be done over one week at night, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Glastonbury officials said. Some work may spill over into the following week. Normal traffic will be allowed during the day. Road closures will be in place at night.

The milling will be done in two phases.

Phase 1: Eastbound lanes will be closed to all traffic, while the westbound lanes will be open to accommodate two-way traffic.

Phase 2: Westbound lanes will be closed while the eastbound lanes will be open for two-way traffic.

Phase 3: Next up will be street paving, which is slated to begin on Sunday, Aug. 30. Contractors will follow the same schedule as in phases one and two. Paving is expected to take four to five days to complete.

