Support Pours In For Beloved Wife, Mother Killed After Being Struck By SUV In Bristol

Felicia Yetke (Santos) was died in a Hartford County incident that happened on Thursday, Feb. 1 around 11:45 p.m., when she was struck by a southbound driver in a small-sized SUV while crossing Middle Street in Bristol, according to Bristol Police.

After the collision, the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene as a witness went to check on Yetke. First responders soon arrived and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with police as they investigated the crash, according to authorities.

In the days since Yetke's tragic death, her family's friend, David Wolfert of Bristol, has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her husband, Kyle, and her two sons, 4-year-old Carson and 11-month-old Caleb.

"Kyle now faces the daunting task of navigating the financial implications that come with such a profound loss," Wolfert wrote on the fundraiser page, adding that he started the page to "gather support from those who are willing and able to contribute."

Wolfert also wrote that Yetke was a "loving wife, mother, daughter, sister-in-law, and friend who touched the lives of so many."

Born in 1987, Yetke was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2005, according to her obituary.

She was known by many for her strong work ethic, becoming a beloved face as a server at Abigail's in Simsbury and Mama Luke's in Farmington before that. She also had a passion for physical fitness and could often be found running and exercising.

Above all, though, was her love for her children, for whom she would "go to great lengths to ensure their happiness and well-being, embracing every opportunity to create treasured memories with them," her obituary read.

Yetke is survived by Kyle; her children; her parents, Silvestre and Stephanie; her cousins, R.J., Tony, Kevin, Andrew, and Jennifer; her mother and father-in-law, David and Cheryl; and many aunts and uncles, as well as a vast number of friends.

Those who wish to help support Yetke's family can contribute to the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

A service for Yetke will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plainville Funeral Home located at 81 Broad St. A celebration of life will also be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon at the same location.

Yetke's full obituary can be ready by clicking here.

