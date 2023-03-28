UConn In Final Four: Trio Of Former CT HS Standouts Hope To Help Huskies Prevail In Houston

When the University of Connecticut's men's basketball team faces Miami in its first Final Four appearance since 2014, the Huskies will be joined by three standouts from Connecticut high schools as they attempt a run to the national championship.

The game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at 8:49 p.m., will see the No. 4-seeded Huskies facing off against the fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes in Houston.

The winner of the game will then go on to face either No. 9-seeded Florida Atlantic or fifth-seeded San Diego State in the NCAA national championship, which will be held on Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m.

The games will be broadcast on CBS-TV.

When Saturday's game tips off, the Huskies will be joined by three players who began their careers at high schools in the state. These three players are:

Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 inches freshman center from Bristol Central High School in Hartford County;

Andre Johnson Jr., a 6-foot-4 inches freshman guard from South Kent School in Litchfield County;

Andrew Hurley, a 6-foot-1-inch junior guard from East Catholic High School in the Hartford County town of Manchester who is also the son of head coach Dan Hurley.

Clingan, who scored 2,268 career points during his time in Bristol, has played in all 37 games so far this season and is averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season with around 13.1 minutes in each game.

Johnson, who helped South Kent reach the national prep school semifinals in the 2021-22 season, has played in nine games this season.

Hurley, who helped East Catholic win the Division I state championship in the 2018-19 season, has played in 13 games this season with UConn and is averaging 0.2 points and 0.2 rebounds per game with an average of 1.5 minutes in each game.

