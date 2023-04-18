South Windsor Woman Fakes Elaborate Harassment Hoax, Gets Restraining Order, Police Say

Hartford County resident Amy E. Hull, age 35, of South Windsor, was charged on Monday, April 17 following an extensive investigation by police.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the New Windsor Police, Hull’s charges stem from an early 2022 ongoing harassment case in which she claimed she was being harassed by the victim, an ex-boyfriend.

During the investigation, it was determined Hull orchestrated an elaborate scheme by pretending to be the victim by using texting applications on her cell phone to send harassing and threatening messages to her current boyfriend, Cleverdon said.

While creating one of her texting application accounts, Hull used the victim’s name to make it look like he was the owner. Hull also staged evidence on her vehicle consisting of a handwritten note along with two rings. As a result, the South Windsor Police were contacted six times to report ongoing harassment and threats that were found to be false, he added.

Additionally, Hull sought and was granted a temporary restraining order against the victim due to her fabricated story, Cleverdon said.

Hull turned herself in at police headquarter where she was charged with identity theft and falsely reporting an incident and released on a $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May.

