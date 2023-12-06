A Few Clouds 37°

South Windsor Man Charged With Strangulation Of Woman

A Connecticut man was charged with strangulation after police said a woman reported she was choked and assaulted.

<p>Bruce Salisbury </p>

Photo Credit: South Windsor Police
The incident took place in Hartford County on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in South Windsor.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, officers were alerted to a woman walking down the street crying. 

The woman arrived at police headquarters and told officers that she had been choked and assaulted by Bruce Salisbury, age 56, of South Windsor, Cleverdon said.

Salisbury was taken into custody at his home and charged with assault and strangulation.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. 

Salisbury is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

