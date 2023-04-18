Simsbury 'Vehicle Takeover' Arrest: 21-Year-Old Disturbed Traffic With 200 Others, Police Say

Tyler Bingham, age 21, was arrested on Monday, April 17 on charges related to the "vehicle takeover," which happened in Simsbury on the night of Saturday, March 25, according to Simsbury Police.

On the night of the incident, around 11:40 p.m., approximately 50 vehicles were seen driving through the Elm Street area in a formation that was disturbing traffic. Just after this, officers also saw groups of vehicles around the town engaged in similar behavior.

In total, police estimated that around 200 vehicles were involved in the incident throughout the town.

During the incident, an officer tried to pull one of the vehicles over but it instead began swerving and revving its engine before driving away, police said.

Because of the circumstances, the officer did not try and chase after the vehicle. However, authorities kept investigating and were able to later identify the driver as Bingham.

He is charged with the following:

Engaging police in pursuit;

Reckless driving;

Failure to drive in a proper lane;

Traveling unreasonably fast.

Bingham was later released on a $500 non-surety bond and will appear in court on Wednesday, May 17.

Simsbury Police is still investigating the vehicle takeover and is trying to identify more drivers involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-658-3100.

