The murder occurred in Hartford County around 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 26, on Wildwood Avenue in Simsbury.

According to Lt. Brad Chase of the Simsbury Police, the department received a 911 call from a resident describing a physical altercation between Hartford County residents Qiu Rongfang, age 49, and Ding Sheng Lin, age 50, both of Simsbury.

When police arrived, they found Rongfang with life-threatening injuries, Chase said. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.

Ling was immediately taken into custody and charged with murder, Chase said.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at his time," Chase said.

The Connecticut State Police, the Avon Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.