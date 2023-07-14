Severe Storms Knock Out Power In CT: These Towns Most Affected

Storms began making their way through the state beginning on Thursday night, July 13, and continuing into Friday morning, July 14.

As of Friday around 10:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting just over 1,500 customers without power. United Illuminating customers fared better, as the utility provider reported only 202 customers without electricity.

Several of the towns with the most outages were in Hartford and Fairfield Counties.

Towns most affected include:

Avon, with 490 outages;

Stamford, with 439 outages;

Bridgeport, with 170 outages;

Greenwich, with 112 outages;

Darien, with 48 outages;

Glastonbury, with 42 outages;

Monroe, with 42 outages;

More storms are expected to arrive in the state on Friday evening. As for the next couple of days, scattered storms are expected through Tuesday, July 18.

